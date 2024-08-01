Uganda sets 2026 presidential election date

By XINHUA More by this Author

Uganda's Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday released a revised electoral roadmap, announcing the date for the 2026 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nominations for the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held between September 17 and October 3, 2025, said Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the electoral body.

Byabakama said campaigning will begin in the second week of October 2025, with the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on January 12, 2026.

"We are going to begin the demarcation of electoral areas and reorganisation of polling stations in August 2024," the chairperson said.

A total of 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, were nominated and contested in the 2021 general election, which Museveni won with 58.64 per cent of the votes.

Museveni, 79, defeated his main rival, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, a popular musician turned politician. Kyagulanyi got 34.83 per cent of the total votes.