AU mediators push for Machar release in dialogue plea

African Union mediators were on Friday expected to meet with detained South Sudan First Vice-President Riek Machar in a week-long fact-finding mission meant to lower tensions in the country.

It would be the first time Machar was giving his side of the story to visiting mediators since he was placed under house arrest as clashes escalated between a militia associated with him and the government forces.

The African Union Panel of the Wise, as the mediators are known, had arrived in Juba on April 2. They were to also meet with President Salva Kiir late on Friday, after talking with Machar, according to an itinerary seen by The EastAfrican. The Panel is led by former Burundian President Domitiel Ndayizeye and former Kenyan judge Effie Owuor.

Their five-day trip was labelled as a “solidarity mission to South Sudan” but they were pushing to have Machar freed, something they see as a source of escalating tensions. They have also met with European Union diplomats, representatives of the UN Mission in South Sudan, government officials, political party leaders and members of the civil society.

Western partners as well as the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) have demanded for his release.

In their meeting on April 2, President Kiir told the Panel he was ready to implement the 2018 peace deal, known as the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

But he also blamed Machar, leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition for fomenting violence, a source familiar with the meeting told The EastAfrican on Friday. Kiir believes Machar plotted to oust him, forcing Juba to call for security back-up from Uganda. Uganda has since deployed its troops to Juba to protect the administration of Kiir.

Museveni’s visit

On Thursday, Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni visited Juba, but both sides remained vague on the actual discussions.

“Yesterday, I had good discussions with President Salva Kiir in Juba. We addressed key issues of peace, security, and the socio-economic landscape, particularly how to harmonise our trade policies and enhance cross-border trade between our two countries,” Museveni said on X.

Ramadan Goc, South Sudan’s Foreign Minister, added that meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between Juba and Kampala, “with a focus on enhancing cooperation across various sectors. The discussions also addressed the pressing political developments currently taking place in South Sudan.”

According to the source, the two leaders agreed that Ugandan troops should expand their area of operations to protect the transport arteries to Juba, a key route for Ugandan exports to South Sudan. The troops were already protecting key government installations and pursuing the White Army, the militia linked to Machar.

Kiir had come under increasing pressure from within the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), the coalition government he has led since signing a peace deal with his former armed rivals with whom he had been at war.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), led by Machar, had warned last week that the continued detention of the party’s leaders signalled an end to the 2018 peace deal.

Several leaders were arrested in early March and Machar himself placed under house arrest. They are accused of fomenting the White Army, a militia made up of Nuer youth in Upper Nile and who have launched attacks on government forces.

Museveni is an influential ally of Kiir and has provided security support in the past, including deploying the Uganda People’s Defence Forces ten years ago to quell violence.

Frantic regional efforts

This time, the violence had caught the attention of the continent and the African Union.

Last week, Kenya’s President William Ruto sent former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to attempt at dialogue. He failed to meet Machar, something he said was because Kiir refused. Juba later denied the claim, although it admitted that Machar was under house arrest.

The frantic regional efforts came as South Sudan’s warring factions continued their war of words, intensifying rivalry both on the battlefield and online.