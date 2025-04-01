Why Raila Odinga’s mediation in South Sudan hit bumps

The mediation effort by Kenya in the South Sudan conflict through former prime minister Raila Odinga is facing bumps after Juba disowned his report of the events when he toured the country on March 28.

Mr Odinga was appointed Special Envoy to South Sudan by President William Ruto, with officials in Nairobi first indicating that Kenya was moving in as chair of the East African Community.

Later, Mr Odinga said he had travelled as special envoy of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), which had mediated an earlier peace deal in South Sudan. Igad confirmed this role too.

But Juba was incensed by Mr Odinga’s claim that he was blocked from meeting with First Vice-President Riek Machar and his wife, Angelina Teny, both of whom he said were under house arrest.

He met with President Salva Kiir, but he said he was blocked from meeting the Machars. Authorities said Ms Teny was not under arrest.

Juba further disowned reports that President Kiir requested Mr Odinga to visit with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

The row over the nature of Odinga's mission comes as the African Union African Union Commission (AUC) announced it was dispatching a high-level delegation of the AU Panel of the Wise to Juba to engage with all leaders to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue.

"To enhance mediation efforts and support the full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) ... the AU calls on all parties to uphold all the provisions of R-ARCSS and ensure its full implementation," AUC chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf Ali said in a statement.

He said the commission remains actively engaged with regional and international partners, including

Igad, EAC, and the United Nations, to support South Sudan's transition to durable peace and democracy.

Igad is chaired by Djibouti.

Mr Odinga's quest for peace in South Sudan appears to cause a rift with Juba, and there has been no clarification on whether Igad will continue using him in the quest for peace.

He travelled amid tensions in South Sudan, as a militia associated with Dr Machar ambushed and killed government troops before Uganda deployed its military to protect President Kiir.

Authorities in Juba arrested a number of high-ranking officials allied to Dr Machar whose party, the SPLM-IO, said the move meant the collapse of the 2018 peace deal that helped keep the peace by creating a power-sharing arrangement.

At the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on his return on Saturday, Mr Odinga claimed that he had requested to speak with Dr Machar but “instead, they directed me to meet with President Museveni, which I did.”

Kiir's press secretary David Amuor Majur, however, said that in his capacity as a special envoy, Mr Odinga was set to travel to Uganda to formally brief President Yoweri Museveni on the outcomes of his discussions with President Kiir.

"However, the Government of South Sudan feels compelled to address and clarify certain aspects of Hon Odinga's statements made following his meeting which do not accurately reflect the context or purpose of his visit nor the diplomatic practices upheld by our nation," Mr Majur said.

"The Government of South Sudan respectfully refutes the assertion that Hon Angelina Teny, the Minister of Interior and spouse of the First Vice President, is under house arrest. This claim is unfounded and does not accurately depict the reality of the situation. Furthermore, the suggestion that HE Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit requested Hon Odinga to meet with the President of Uganda misrepresents diplomatic norms and principles. It is essential to clarify that Hon Odinga's mission to Uganda was prearranged and not a directive from the Government of South Sudan."

By press time, Mr Odinga had not responded to the rebuttal by the Juba presidency.

The Kiir government, however, maintained that it remains resolute in its commitment to advancing peace, stability and security within its borders.

"We are dedicated to nurturing constructive diplomatic relations with our neighbouring countries and the broader international community. We deeply value our partnerships with the Republic of Kenya and the Igad member states, and we urge all stakeholders to respect the Republic of South Sudan's sovereignty and internal dynamics," Mr Majur said in his statement.