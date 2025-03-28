South Sudan crisis puts damper on Tumaini talks

An escalating crisis in South Sudan is becoming a threat to peace talks in Nairobi, that had sought to rope in armed groups into a coalition government and dissuade them from violence.

Now the very coalition, known as the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) is limping with cracks emerging after two of the biggest members bickered and violence ensued.

The Nairobi high-level Tumaini mediation led by Kenya’s Lt-Gen (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo had taken a break earlier in the year, ostensibly to allow consultations between government members and members of groups that were discussing a peace deal to join in.

Now negotiators from both the government and the umbrella group of those armed movement’s known as United People’s Alliance (UPA), are at a loss as whether they will resume at all.

Kenya’s President William Ruto, on February 20, suspended the talks until March, but the month is ending without any signs of resumption of the talks between the South Sudan government and opposition groups that did not sign the 2018 peace agreement.

“I met the Opposition hold-out group of South Sudan and agreed, at the request of the South Sudan government delegation, that the mediation process that has been going on in Nairobi adjourns until March 2025, to facilitate consultations that will inform the way forward,” said President Ruto then.

Of key concern is that the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS)—which Tumaini Initiative was anchored on—is currently under siege, with key signatories violating many of its provisions.

The R-ARCSS is the foundation under which the TGoNU had been founded. It is a 2018 peace deal that some groups signed on and entered a coalition. The armed groups left out were the subject of Tumaini talks.

Things first boiled within the TGoNU about Tumaini, with some members resisting talks as potentially diluting the 2018 peace deal including roles to be shared out.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition led by First Vice-President Riek Machar resisted talks and even initially boycotted sending representatives.

This week, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) Council of Ministers had planned to travel to Juba to assess the current political crisis and push for the resumption of the Tumaini talks has been postponed till April 3. They cancelled the plan after tensions rose and Dr Machar was put under house arrest.

Dr Muhamed Ali Guyo, the deputy chief mediator, told The EastAfrican that while it is not yet clear when the talks will resume, they have not been abandoned.

“The South Sudan government is still interested in the Tumaini Initiative. Chief Mediator, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sumbeiywo was in Juba last week to meet with President Salva Kiir. It was a cordial and forward-looking engagement,” said Dr Guyo.

The talks were suspended at a time when the President Ruto’s government had come under international criticism for allowing the Sudanese rebels-Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied political parties to announce the formation of a parallel government on Kenyan soil.

The Tumaini Peace Initiative, launched in May 2024, is a Kenyan-led mediation effort aimed at resolving South Sudan's prolonged conflict by engaging opposition groups that did not sign the R-ARCSS.

However, the talks have suffered many setbacks key among them the government delegation pushing for Tumaini to be an annex of R-ARCSS, while the opposition UPA maintains it has to be a standalone agreement.

The SPLM-IO had in July last year withdrawn from the talks, arguing some Tumaini protocols were overstepping the mandate and undermining R-ARCSS.

Igad has responded by setting up a ministerial sub-committee tasked with initiating dialogue that builds upon the status of the 2018 peace deal and the outcomes of the Tumaini peace initiative.

Pagan Amum, the leader of the UPA—a conglomeration of various hold-out groups—says that the talks may not resume anytime soon because the government lost interest in Tumaini.

He said the Juba government has reneged on the Tumaini Consensus, which is why they walked out of the talks in February. However, the current political crisis affecting the country is a good incentive to revive the Tumaini talks to its conclusion.

“The UPA believes that the Tumaini Initiative can lead to a sustainable peace and transition to democracy to rescue South Sudan. This is only possible if the government could commit to negotiate in good faith and demonstrate political good will,” said Mr Amum.

The UPA remains committed to a negotiated peaceful settlement of the conflict in South Sudan,Despite these setbacks, the Tumaini Initiative remains a critical platform for addressing South Sudan's political crisis.

When the talks resumed on January 20 after the Christmas break, the delegates were able to identify the root causes of South Sudan’s conflict and formed a joint committee to further break down the causes and suggest solutions.

Since the civil war broke out in December 2013, a number of opposition leaders, such as Gen Thomas Cirillo of the National Salvation Front (NAS), have maintained that without addressing the root causes of the perennial conflicts, the country would never know peace.

The Tumaini process has also agreed on eight Protocols, with the only remaining protocol being Power-Sharing, commonly referred to as Responsibility-Sharing.