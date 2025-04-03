Museveni meets Kiir amid South Sudan peace efforts

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni arrived in Juba on Wednesday for a working visit he said was aimed at strengthening his country’s ties with South Sudan, amid rising tensions between the government of President Salva Kiir and a key opposition wing with which he shares power.

Museveni said on X that he travelled at the invitation of President Kiir.

“I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between our two nations,” he wrote.

President Kiir had come under increasing pressure from within the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), the coalition government he has headed since signing a peace deal with his former armed rivals in 2018.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by First Vice President Riek Machar last week threatened to ditch the peace agreement, protesting the continual detention of Dr Machar and other party leaders.

Several leaders had been arrested in early March and Machar himself put under house arrest, accused of fomenting the White Army, a militia comprised of Nuer youth in Upper Nile, who have been launching attacks on government forces.

The violence forced Uganda to deploy troops in Juba and Upper Nile two weeks ago, with Kampala indicating it was there to protect the administration of Kiir and vital Ugandan business interests.

Museveni is an influential ally of Kiir and has provided security backup in the past, including deploying the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to quell violence as far back as 10 years ago.

This time round, the violence has attracted continental attention and the African Union on Tuesday deployed mediators known as the Panel of the Wise to help calm the tensions.

A dispatch from the South Sudanese presidency said the panel, led by former Burundian President Domitiel Ndayizeye and former Kenyan judge Effie Owuor, had been assured of commitment to keep the peace.

The high-level delegation is expected to assess the security, political and humanitarian situation following recent events sparked by the Nasir crisis in Upper Nile. But Ndayizeye said the AU would be pushing for “dialogue, reconciliation and lasting peace.”

The team was expected to meet with detained Machar.

Last week, Kenya’s President William Ruto dispatched former prime minister Raila Odinga to attempt to initiate dialogue. He failed to meet Machar, because “Kiir refused.” Juba refuted that allegation, even though it did admit Machar was under house arrest.

The frantic regional efforts came as warring factions continued their war of words, intensifying rivalry both on the battlefield and online.

For the past three weeks, the SPLA-IO, the armed wing of the SPLM-IO, has been put under the spotlight because the government accuses Machar’s lieutenants of fanning White Army violence on government and UN officials.

Last week, clashes erupted on the outskirts of Juba, and SPLA-IO and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) contradicted each other on the scale and cause of violence.

SPLA-IO spokesperson Col Lam Paul Gabriel accused the national army of attacking Rambur Training Centre, where the SPLA-IO are cantoned.

"This same violent act happened this morning at about 04:00 AM when … SSPDF also attacked Rajaf Training Centre. The SPLA-IO condemns this terrorism act by the SSPDF and calls for urgent intervention from the region and international community," Col Lam said.

The SPLA-IO is technically supposed to have been reaccommodated into the national army, under the security reform arrangements of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), a 2018 peace deal mediated by regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Those reforms largely failed on lack of political will and insufficient financial resources, leaving the armed groups largely fending for themselves outside of the army. Their friction has escalated these past weeks.