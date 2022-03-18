Zanzibar promotes its northern circuit to woo back tourists

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Zanzibar, famously known as the "spice islands", has kicked-off a campaign to bring in more tourists as part of efforts to help the islands recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last weekend, the government launched a documentary titled 'The Northern Treasures', showcasing tourist attractions in the northern part of Unguja, Zanzibar’s local name.

The audience had a glimpse of a variety of rarely explored laces in the region, including clean and beautiful white sandy beaches, caves and wildlife and other smaller islands.

Africa's Ibiza

Northern Ungunja is home to Zanzibar’s first city, Tumbatu, and has the world famous Nungwi Beach, also known as the Ibiza of Africa.

Officially, 60 percent of all tourist accommodation on the island is located in Northern Unguja, according to the documentary.

There are a variety of activities to undertake including sky and underwater diving at Nungwi and Mnemba and serene beach walks in Kendwa with its clear and calm waters and amazing sunsets and sunrises.

Between August and September, the humpback whale can be spotted at Mnemba, which is also famous for snorkeling tours.

The region is also home to Kiwengwa caves and dolphins.

The project is the brainchild of the Regional Commission of Northern Unguja and produced by Nyanya Captures.