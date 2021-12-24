'The Royal Tour' starring Tanzania's Suluhu to premiere in April 2022

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

The official trailer for the widely anticipated travel documentary starring Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan is finally out.

‘The Royal Tour’ is showcasing various tourism, investments, arts, and cultural attractions.

The documentary shows the Head of State, who is the protagonist, in her safari attire taking the audience on an adventurous tour to some of Tanzania's most iconic landscapes.

She toured through Zanzibar’s attraction sites, including Bagamoyo in the Coastal region, and Kilimanjaro wildlife parks as part of the Royal Tour filming accompanied by an international film crew.

The documentary offers a taste of Tanzania’s unique culture and rich history archived in various places including Archeology Isle of Zanzibar, coast side of the country, Bagamoyo, Kaole, Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro from where the highest peak of Mount Kilimanjaro is visible.

It was part of Samia’s efforts to make Tanzania more visible to the world, and attract more foreign investors to the country.

Advertisement

The documentary, which was filmed in August and early September 2021, will be launched in the US market and showcased worldwide next year in April in a bid to market Tanzania.