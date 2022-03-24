Sauti za Busara music festival shuts its doors this month

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

After 19 years of celebrating a diverse range of African rich music Sauti za Busara has come to an end, its organisers say, citing lack of funding.

One of Africa’s finest music festivals will not stage another show after it ceases operations from March 31. This is despite Tanzania’s government’s pledge to ensure the live-music extravaganza continues.

“Without funds to facilitate office operations, cover salaries and other expenses, Sauti za Busara would no longer be able to continue,” said Yusuf Mahmoud, the festival director, on Wednesday.

Since its establishment in Zanzibar in March 2003, the festival has promoted and celebrated African rich music genres and cultural heritage.

The festival brings together artistes from different parts of the continent, usually for three days at the unique and historical setting of the Old Fort, Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The extravaganza attracts thousands of fans from across the continent and beyond for a taste of African live music and vibe.

The last edition, held from February 11 to February 13, gave the party-goers an array of performances from artistes from various parts of the continent – Uganda, South Africa, Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Performances from Zanzibar’s classic Taarab group Nadi Ikwan Safaa, Zimbabwe’s Evans MPfumela Mapfumo, South Africa’s Msaki and Sjava, and Congo Brazaville’s Fanie Fayar took the fans through an extraordinary music tour.

Susan Kerunen from Uganda, Bahati Female Band (Tanzania), Fanie Fayar (Congo), Zambia’s Sampa the great and Sholo Mwamba left revellers yearning for more.

