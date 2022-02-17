Sauti za Busara 2022 festival 'amplifies women's voices'

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

The 19th edition of Sauti za Busara music festival in Zanzibar not only provided a space for music enthusiasts to be thrilled by an array performances, but also gave female artistes a chance to be heard and celebrated.

Under the theme ‘Paza Sauti: Amplifying Women’s Voices’, the festival held from the evening of February 11 to February 13 midnight, helped to shed light on challenges that female artistes face in their work.

“It is amazing what Sauti za Busara is doing – creating platforms for female artists. We don't get enough of that in my country,” said South African Asanda Lusaseni Mvana who goes by her stage name Msaki.

“The conversation needs to go on after here, and not just on stage but in all creative areas. It starts from the creative space while growing up.”

Msaki urged players in the industry to celebrate the women and girls’ talents so that the industry can continue creating inspiring stories for future generations.

South African singer Nomfusi Gotyana said, “The music industry in general has its own challenges and being a black artiste adds another challenge but again being a female black artiste adds more challenges.”

Festival director Yusuf Mahmoud, while proud of the array of artistes who entertained revellers, sought to clarify that women were not merely selected for their gender but for their talent and artistry.

“We didn’t select artistes simply because they are women,” he said.

“All artistes at Sauti za Busara perform quality music with originality, innovation and energy, and we want to be as loud and clear when these artistes grace the Sauti za Busara stage under the banner ‘Paza Sauti: Amplifying Women’s Voices.”