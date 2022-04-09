Safaricom Youth Orchestra auditioning for 2022-23 class

By TONY MOCHAMA More by this Author

The Safaricom Youth Orchestra is this week auditioning for the May 2022/23 class, as the programme graduated its eighth cohort, a class of 18 orchestral musicians ranging from saxophone, flute, trumpet and violin musicians.

At a ceremony held this past week at the Jain Bhavan Centre in Loresho, Nairobi, the young musicians drawn from across Kenya, were awarded certificates in orchestral music.

This year’s theme of ''Paying it Forward'' calls on the graduands to make a difference in the world through acts of kindness, such as volunteering their skills in community programmes and places or mentoring others on the same musical path. This is the first in-person graduation ceremony since the disruptions brought on by the pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 graduations to be held virtually, and Safaricom facilitated virtual rehearsals for the over 100 members of the orchestra.

Sammy Kiama, who graduated this week said of the programme; “I do not take this opportunity to join the orchestra for granted. We have received excellent education that will carry us through life. I am also grateful to my parents for encouraging me and supporting my dream to pursue my passion for music.”

Resilience

“I am honoured to celebrate the great milestones that the Safaricom Youth Orchestra have achieved this year. The members have been resilient and made great strides in fulfilling their musical dreams and have continued to excel in their endeavours,” said Joseph Ogutu, the Safaricom PLC Chief of Special Projects.

The orchestra’s year is divided into three terms, May to July, August-December and January-March, aligned to Kenya’s academic year when students have completed their high school education and can focus on post-high school extracurricular activity.

The 2021-2022 class had eight girls and eleven boys, drawn from across Kenya.