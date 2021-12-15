Upbeat at Ghetto Classics

By RUPI MANGAT More by this Author

The sound of music fills my ears, from several rooms behind closed doors. I open one door at the end of the dimly-lit narrow corridor to be greeted by a young woman blowing a French horn and a man at the cello.

In the background, seen through the glass window, is Dandora, a slum that has people and marabou storks scavenging through a mountain of garbage, as large yellow cranes pile more on.

It’s an unlikely scene — the slum and the classical musicians, this is home of Ghetto Classics.

The two youngsters are oblivious to the acrid smell and the smoke from the dumpsite, their concentration absolute. This is where they come to play music and have dreams to escape the grinding poverty that they are born into.

“The only thing you need when you come to Ghetto Classics,” says Cyndia Kabei, the 20-year-old girl with the French horn, “is a passion for music.”

Cyndicate Kebei playing the French horn at Ghetto Classics. PHOTO | RUPI MANGAT

And a dedication to practice, practice, practice.

Persistence pays

Born in Korogocho slum that neighbours Dandora, Cyndia (short for Cyndicate as she says with a smile) heard about Ghetto Classics from friends at school. “I used to sing in church and, in 2017, I joined Ghetto Classics.”

Like every newcomer to Ghetto Classics, the first three months are spent playing the recorder.

“It’s to check your persistence,” says Cyndia.

And then you are given the instrument of your choice if you make it through. For her, it was the French horn. “I found it unique and felt challenged. Not many play it, and no girls in the group. It’s really tough, but l researched on the internet about it. I love it.”

Dressed in blue jeans and a T-shirt, the young girl has grit. “My mum sells vegetables on the pavement and my dad works as a painter in the informal sector. He is really hard working, but he has no work at the moment.

“Growing up is not easy in Korogocho, but you look for things to keep you moving, to spice up your life, like music.”

In 2018, Cyndia auditioned for the Safaricom Youth Orchestra and passed. In 2021, she finished high school, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Instead of just sitting at home, I started a band with Lameck, the violinist, in 2021. We call it the Dhamani Band, which has grown from four to 10 members.”

With four guitarists, three singers, a keyboard and a saxophone player, specialises in African zouk music from the Caribbean islands.

Cyndia’s dream is to make a better life for her parents and three siblings.

Concert practice

I open another door with the most vibrant sounds. There’s a man on the piano and musicians accompanying him with a violin, cello and a flute. The rich voice of a woman carries through. The group is practicing for The Best of Ghetto Classics, a concert directed by Levi Wataka and Michael James.

On December 7, Ghetto Classics will hold a concert at the MatBronze Café in Nairobi.

The singer is Elizabeth Njoroge, the founder of Art of Music Foundation, which teaches music to more than 500 children in Korogocho.

The foundation has satellite projects across the country. It uses music for social change, teaching children to play instruments, keeping them in school, providing mentorship, and offering food and a shelter to the most vulnerable. Ghetto Classics is a product of the Foundation.

Njoroge started the project with a parish priest at a community centre run by the Catholic Church 12 years ago.

She later met Edita Camm, who has staged operas in Nairobi and, after her eighth, was set to retire.

“In October 2019, I showed my last opera. It was a short opera by Mennotti, before the Covid pandemic,” says Camm.

But she soon realised that the musicians she had worked with were suffering, their income depleted because of the lockdown.

“Their plight moved me to organise a concert as soon as the lockdown was lifted,” said Camm.

When a friend played her a recording of David Mwenje of Ghetto Classics singing Bring Him Home, from the musical Les Miserables, Camm reached out to Njoroge.

“It was an impressive rendition; more so considering that Mwenje has had limited training in music by Ghetto Classics.

“The concert has three professional musicians to accompany those from Ghetto Classics. They are the pianist Bennaars Ongidi, the violinist David Ralak and the super soprano Elizabeth Njoroge,” said Camm.

Young performers

Between rehearsals I chat with the musicians, soon to perform in their uniform of black suits.

Mwenje sings tenor. “I loved singing in church,” he says.

At school he was a prefect and made a deal with the noisemakers in class who played instruments. “I told them l would not report them if they taught me music.

“Then one day l followed them and ended up at Saint John’s and saw Ghetto Classics.”

This was in 2016, the start of a new life for Mwenje. “I’m told l have a Vatican voice,” he says with a grin. “I think it’s a gift from God.”

Njoroge introduced Mwenje to Sylvester Makobi, a Kenyan based in the US with the African American Arts Institute at the Indiana University of Bloomington. Makobi performed at former US president Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. He introduced Mwenje to opera.

“My dream is to be an opera singer, to help others who have talent but don’t know that,” Mwenje says.

Lameck Otieno, 20, is a violinist. Studying architecture at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, his dream is to transform Korogocho into a housing estate.

And Stephen Kamau, at 21, began playing the violin, but found that he loved the cello more.

This story was first published in The EastAfrican on December 4, 2021.