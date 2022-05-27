Rwandan genocide survivors film premieres on Netflix in June

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Rwandan film, Trees for Peace, will premiere on Netflix on June 10 after its rights were bought by the streaming platform.

The movie, directed by Alanna Brown, is about four women during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and stars Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire, Zimbabwean-Australian Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon (Australian), Bola Koleosh (Nigerian-American), and Tongayi Chirisa star (Zimbabwean).

The four women in the movie are from different backgrounds brought together by the gruesome events of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi. Finding themselves in hiding in a house basement, they open up on the horrific sounds of terror that emerged during the brutal raids. This tests their faith, thoughts, aspirations, and existence together.

The frankness gifts them stronger bonds amidst the fateful trials.

Inspired by true events, the film is a story of love, trial, faith, and discovery.

Awards

It scooped three awards at the American Black Film Festival, then earned the Top Jury Award after it premiered at the 2021 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the film produced by Barry Levine, Ron Ray, Brian Baniqued, Jeff Spiegel, Mike Bundlie, Vicky Petela.

In previous years, Umuhire has been cast in several film roles, including Behind the World (2011) and Birds Are Singing in Kigali, which won her an award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Czech Republic) and other awards. Her films have featured in the London BFI Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Hamburg Film Festival, and Rotterdam International Film Festival and others.