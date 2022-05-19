Rwandan film 'Lend Me Your Voice' debuts in Germany

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Rwandan film Lend Me Your Voice recently had its debut world premiere at the DOK.fest München, one of the largest documentary festivals in Germany held annually.

Directed by Claudine Shenge Ndimbira, Lend me Your Voice is a 19 minute, 2021 film, in Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, English, and French, with English and French subtitles.

The story is centred around Akilli Nadege, born in Congo but now a Burundian refugee, who flees her homeland but is captured and tortured before finally settling down in Rwanda. Consisting of five chapters, the story is told by strangers who read her story as if it was their own.

Dual mode

Hosting 124 films from 55 countries around the world, DOK fest München, which kicked off on May 4, introduced and incorporated its first dual mode to accommodate both physical and virtual audiences globally this year.

Some of Ndimbira’s past film projects include Special Thieves, in which she was a script supervisor, My Mother-My Hero, and her first short film Hora Mama, Iwacu mu Muryango.

Following the completion of her International class at Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, between the years 2017 and 2018, Ndimbira produced the film Nzaza, with the help of Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Department.