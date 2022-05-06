Tanzania bans Diamond's 'Mtasubiri' video over 'disrespectful' content

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Friday banned the video from Diamond Platnumz's song “Mtasubiri” from all local broadcasting and digital channels.

Released about a month ago, the video, featuring Zuchu, has bagged more than 10 million views on YouTube.

TCRA said it the video has “disrespectful church choir scenes”.

“In that video, there is a clip showing the two are singing in a church choir then goes somewhere else. That part has fuelled not-so good debate from certain religious people. [It] shows disrespect to certain religious denominations,” reads the statement signed TCRA Director-General Jabiri Bakari.

TCRA instructed all local television stations and digital platforms to stop airing the video until the two artistes—Nassib Abdul alias Diamond Platnumz and Zuhura Othuman Soud best known as Zuchu—remove the disrespectful scene from the clip.

The move comes a few days after Diamond Platnumz's YouTube account was hacked. YouTube suspended the channel after the hackers posted inappropriate content that “go against community standards.” Later, the suspension was lifted.