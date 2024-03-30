Ugandan film 'Unheard' feted at the iKon Awards

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Unheard, a film that tells the story of a young widow in a remote fishing village in Uganda, who breaks away from African tradition, has scooped seven accolades at the 2024 iKon Awards.

Produced by Polly Kamukama and Joseph Ken Ssebaggala, the film premièred at the Century Cinema in Kampala on October 27, 2023.

Out of 12 nominations, Unheard won the Best Film, Best Director (Joseph Ken Ssebaggala), Best Actress in a Leading Role (Jackline Katusiime), Best Sound (Kaz Kasozi), Best Makeup and Special Effects (Rose Lily Kebirungi), Best Production Design (Francis Byaruhanga), and Emerging Film Award, at this year’s iKon Awards that were held on March 23 in Kampala.

The film is set in a small fishing village and revolves around the remarkable journey of a young mother Grace (Jackline Katusiime) who defies a deeply rooted tradition to become an unexpected hero.

Grace’s husband (Mwine), a fisherman, drowns in the lake and leaves the family in debt. He had taken a Sacco loan and offered their house and the plot it sits on as collateral. She is given a few days to repay the loan or lose the family house and land.

In protest, Grace decides to become a fisher woman to save her property and provide for her child. In her community, women were never allowed to go fishing. She becomes a successful fisher woman and rescues the family property. She mobilises her community to save the Rubaya Landing Site from being given out to an investor because fishing is their only livelihood. She is a heroine and role model for the women.

“I intended the film as a form of social commentary on key issues on African society today,” Mr Kamukama said.

“Some of the major themes explored in the film include the conflict between modernity and tradition in contemporary Africa (what aspects of our entity as a people should we preserve and which ones should we let go?)”

Presented in Rukiga dialect the drama that was shot in 2023 in the undulating hills of Kabale and Rwenshama in Southwestern Uganda was directed by Joseph Ken Ssebaggala.

Ssebaggala posted on his Facebook wall thus: “In my hands, I hold team efforts. Big up to everyone behind “Unheard.” From the writer, cast and crew, postproduction engineers, all the way to the last man who exported the film. These are yours to shine! Congs team “Unheard”!”

According to Kamukama, artisanal African professions and skills such as subsistence fishing, blacksmithmanship, among others, are disappearing. There are misguided public policies (such as giving away land/resources that are of high socio-cultural significance in communities to foreign investors).

Kamukama also notes that there is female resilience in contemporary Africa. And the role of cultural traditions in perpetuating gender inequality.

“The Passenger” took four accolades at the second edition of the ikon Awards including Best Actor in a Leading Role (Henry Nathan Katongole), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Allen Musumba), Best Director of Photography (Izaek Ekuka), and Best Editor (Emma Daka Waira).

“The Kitara Chronicles” won two awards Best Costume Design (Nabbanja Hikmah, Lukwago Paluku, Tumusiime Jackie), and Best Visual Effects (Tusingwire Alex).

The ikon Awards are an initiative of Reach A Hand Uganda (Rahu) as a platform to recognise and celebrate innovation and creativity in Uganda’s film and television industry.

Joe Kahirimbanyi won the Best Music in a Feature Film award for “Unheard” at the New Vision People’s Choice Awards held on March 22, 2024 in Kampala.

“Unheard” has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the 2024 Kalasha International Film and Television Awards (Kifta). It is in competition with four other films from Tanzania and Sudan at the awards set for March 30 in Nairobi, Kenya.