Kenya's Kate the Actress at Bridgerton Affair gala

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Netflix celebrated the second season of Bridgerton with an exclusive gathering of Africa’s ‘elite ton’ on March 26, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kenyan star Kate Kamau aka Kate The Actress present at the A-List event was an esteemed guest to Queen Zozi Tunzi and joined by sophisticated tastemakers and beautiful people who make up the city’s glitterati.

Billed ‘A Bridgerton Affair’, the event was held at the Inanda Club, Johannesburg. The “Love Doesn’t Play by the Rules' theme saw the guests transported to the sparkling charm of the Regency era, with a distinctly African flair.

Former ‘Queen of the Universe’ Zozi Tunzi stepped effortlessly into the role of her Imperial Majesty, Queen Charlotte, with Donovan Goliath portraying her Royal Guard, Brimsley and Coconut Kelz representing scandal sheet author, the infamous Lady Whistledown.

The much anticipated Season 2 of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton is expected to do as well as the debut of 2020 which attracted 80 million viewers. But this season's storyline will not feature viewer's favourite Duke of Hastings, played by actor Rege-Jean Page who had already said he would not appear. The series is based on Julia Quinn's romance novel with a similar name.