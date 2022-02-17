In 'Intwari' Rwanda reflects on heroism and sacrifice

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Heroism and being a hero are reflective topics that ought to be nurtured through generations. With Rwanda marking its 28th Hero's Day this year, Uzaharanire kuba Intwari (May you aspire to be a hero) is a new Kinyarwanda film tackling the issue of heroism.

Directed by Fisca Jean Habimana (who is also the narrator) and Christian Gakombe, the Itara Film productions creation is in dedication to Rwandan veterans who sacrificed their lives for the redemption of the country.

It stars Darcy Prince Muhire and John Ndekezi, features Celine Mukansanga, Patrick Gisimba, Fraternie Rugwizangoga, Deogratias Mugisha as interviewees.

Told from a typical present-day Rwandan family setting, the 35-minutes 44 seconds long documentary film kicks off with an interactive dialogue between a young boy, and an elderly man addressed as his father.

''What does being a Hero imply?''

"It is an act somebody does in the spirit of saving others."

Rwanda had King Rudahigwa as its first Hero; following the first White settlers who brought with them colonialism. Though exiled, and killed for spearheading a resistance, the story doesn’t end with his death.

As colonialism sunk deeper between the 1950s and 1960s, it sparked divisionism among the Banyarwanda, resulting in some going into exile in neighbouring Congo, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.

The elderly man, probably in his 50s, is evidence of the atrocities visited on evacuees and refugee. He recalls being at a crossroads, bullied about being a refugee at seven years, and longing to return home one day.

Celine Mukansanga, an elderly female teacher also highlights the sense heroism through our day-to-day living, says; "When the older generation takes an exemplary lead, the younger emulate it." As an educator, she alerts parents, caretakers, and the general public of the growing trends which have more dragged the youth into undirected, uncultured growth, which does nothing for nurturing heroism.

Patrick Gisimba, a young adult from Gisimba Memorial Centre applauds Damas Gisimba, one of the legendary heroes. He attributes his appreciation of heroism to little repetitive good teacvhings in his upbringing. These matters a lot in society for building of peace and harmony.

Deogracious Mugisha, who is a nurse compares heroism to his practice, a calling, which entails real sacrifice without discrimination, while Fraternie Rugwizangoga, a youth volunteer on Covid-19 campaign programs says heroic acts and gaps exist today and that is why he volunteers.

The director is very clear that the youth are his targeted audience since all interviewees are older.