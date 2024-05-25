East African projects selected for Durban FilmMart 2024

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) has announced the lineup of projects and participants for the 17th edition of Talents Durban, taking place during the Durban FilmMart (DFM) in Durban from July 19 to 22, 2024.

This edition of Talents Durban is distinguished by its inclusion of participants from 15 African countries, who collectively reflect the continent’s diversity of emerging film professionals.

The selection process was highly competitive, with a record 499 applications resulting in the choice of 26 distinctive projects and four film critics, each bringing a fresh perspective to features, documentaries, shorts, series, animation, and film criticism.

The film projects from East Africa are Pepo Kali by Lydia Matata (Kenya), Rusaro by Jeanpierre Niyigena (Rwanda), The Space Maasai by Priscilla Marealle (Tanzania), Tiny Grain, Big War by Leul Shoaferaw (Ethiopia), Hunt Me Not by Noella Luka (Kenya), and Revolution (Abyot) by Abigail Megbar Debebe (Ethiopia).

DFMI director Magdalene Reddy said Talents Durban, a core component of this commitment, aligns with Berlinale Talents to facilitate a rigorous developmental platform for emerging filmmakers.

“This partnership, now in its 17th iteration, leverages both our shared vision and the bold stories that Africa offers. We are particularly focused on providing filmmakers, animators and film critics with the tools and opportunities to bring their work to both regional audiences and the international stage.”

The heads of Berlinale Talents, Nikola Joetze and Florian Weghorn noted that Talents Durban has grown into a hub on the continent.

We are extremely proud to welcome also this year’s very strong selection of participants to the global Talents community.”

Official 2024 Talents Durban Participants and Projects:

Fiction Features

“A Time to Wander” (Le Temps de L’Errance) – Nakhli Rim (Tunisia) – Director and Screenwriter

“Baptism of Silence” – Kanya Viljoen (South Africa) – Director and Screenwriter

“Pepo Kali” - Lydia Matata (Kenya) Director and Screenwriter

“Revolution (Abyot)” – Abigail Megbar Debebe (Ethiopia) – Director and Screenwriter

“Rusaro” – Jeanpierre Niyigena (Rwanda) – Screenwriter

“The Space Maasai”– Priscilla Marealle (Tanzania) – Screenwriter

Documentary Features

“Akal” – Basma Rkioui (Morocco) – Director and Screenwriter

“Breaking the Mold” – Michael Ansah (Ghana) – Director

“The devil, The Tune and God” – Lukhanyo Kumkani (South Africa) – Director and Screenwriter

“Kloho (Héritage)” – Estelle Kone (Côte d’Ivoire) – Director

“My Dream to Fly” – Asmaa El-gafrie (Egypt) – Cinematographer and Director

“Tiny Grain, Big War” – Leul Shoaferaw (Ethiopia) – Producer and Audience Designer

Shorts

“Adame” – Binetou Faye (Senegal) – Screenwriter and Director

“Langalanga” – Fofo “Togbe” Gavua (Ghana) – Director and Screenwriter

“Nebula” – Michel Doss (Egypt) – Director and Screenwriter

“Stay” – Tomi Folowosele (Nigeria) – Screenwriter

“The Mountain in the Sea (Hoerikwaggo)” – Leandros Brown (South Africa) – Director and Screenwriter

“Trust Me (Ngithembe)” – Samke Makhoba (South Africa) – Director and Screenwriter

Series

“Grève” - Adannou Gildas (Benin) Director and Screenwriter

“The Mind of Alkebulan” - Esther Beukes (Namibia) Director and Screenwriter

“Rue 6” - Djeydi Djigo (Senegal) Screenwriter

“VigilAunties” - Loren Loubser (South Africa) Director and Screenwriter

Animation

“Baby Blue” – Allyssa Peters (South Africa) – Animation Director

“Hunt Me Not” - Noella Luka (Kenya) – Animation Director

“Taste Buds” – Palesa Lebona (South Africa) – Director and Screenwriter

“Together (Tomodomo)” – Love Kanebi (Nigeria) – Animation Director

Talents Press

Tony Asankomah (Ghana) – Film Critic/Journalist

Bob Perfect (South Africa) – Film Critic/Journalist

Timothy Niwamanya (Uganda) – Film Critic/Journalist

Youssra el-Sharkawy (Egypt) – Film Critic/Journalist