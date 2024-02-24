Tanzanian, Kenyan films selected for Durban fete

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Films from Kenya and Tanzania are among the eight projects that have been selected to the Pitch and Finance Forum of the 2024 Durban FilmMart (DFM), Africa’s premier co-production and finance market.

The DFM is a platform for filmmakers to connect with both local and global broadcasters, financiers, streamers, sales agents and producers, garnering the essential support and collaborations required to bring projects in development to completion and reach the big and small screens.

The selected projects are:

• Uli and Tata’s African Nursery Rhymes (Kenya) by Sarah Mallia as producer and Chief Nyamweya as director.

• The Legend of Hyena Man (Tanzania) will be produced by Mathew Valerian, directed by Elshadye Berhanu and Joshua Faber.

• Jay Fly, produced by Nosipho Maketo van den Bragt and directed by Greg Blyth and Barend Kruger (South Africa).

• Monster Nanny produced by Kaya Kuhn and directed by Tafadzwa Hove (South Africa/Zimbabwe).

• Oarona by producers AJ Pitre and Thandiwe Mlauli and directed by Thandiwe Mlauli (South Africa).

• R.E.M. (Rapid Eye Motion) of Ahmad Abdelhameed as producer and directed by Mahmoud Hemeda and Ahmed Thabit (Egypt).

• The Legends of Bulan (Nigeria) produced by Ferdinand Adimefe and directed by Azubuike Joseph Duru.

• Unseen (South Africa) is to be produced by Annemarie du Plessis and co-writers and producers Devon Delmar and Jason Jacobs.

“Global demand for African animation content is growing and international investors are looking for authentic African stories capturing authentic African characterisation,” says Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

“Creative talents across the continent are looking for a space to be heard and seen."

This is the aim of the Animation@DFM programme - create visibility for quality African content on the global stage.”

“This year the programme has selected projects in development from both established and emerging animators from 6 countries. The strength of the programme lies within these creative individuals who will participate in the DFM Animation Pitch and Finance Forum later this year,” Reddy added.

DFMI received more than 100 applications from animators across the continent and the diaspora which made the selection of 8 projects by the independent evaluation panel very competitive, challenging and exciting. All 8 projects will go through a 3-month period of training and development to ensure they are ready to meet investors in Durban.

The 3-month online masterclass programme will feature script development, visual representation, finance planning, project packaging, pitching and much more while the one-on-one mentorship will allow individual mentors to assist animators with project packaging and pitch preparation.

More details about the 15th Durban FilmMart will be announced in due course.

The Durban FilmMart 2024 is presented by the Durban FilmMart Institute with principal funding from the Durban Film Office and eThekwini Municipality.

Durban FilmMart Institute is the business hub of the African film industry in a world where professionals and content are globally competitive and celebrated.