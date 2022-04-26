Diamond Platnumz fights to overturn YouTube suspension

By THOMAS MATIKO More by this Author

Diamond Platnumz’s team is working to have YouTube lift a suspension of the singer’s channel, it has announced.

Wasafi Digital administrator Majidi Ramadhani says that the singer’s official YouTube channel was hacked just prior to YouTube suspending it for violating community guidelines.

“Diamond Platnumz YouTube channel was hacked last Sunday and the hacker(s) proceeded to go live. The content that the hackers aired didn’t go down well with YouTube as it violated its guidelines and that was the reason it was terminated,” Ramadhani said.

He added that YouTube noticed the fishy activities from the account when it was hacked and immediately secured it from hackers before suspending it.

“We actually did receive an email from YouTube informing us that they had suspended the channel and [they] asked for an explanation. We have been dealing with that and the account should be back any time. Wasafi digital departmental head Ackim Ndolo has already responded to all the queries from YouTube and all we are waiting for is their feedback,” he added.

Ndolo said they will work around the clock to have the suspension lifted.

“We have already made contact with YouTube to sort out the mess. We urge the fans to be patient,” he added.

Ramadhani further noted that with the suspension, Diamond has suffered a significant loss.

“Definitely with such activities there is a significant amount of money lost. But what is important is securing the channel and having it back,” he added.

Diamond’s YouTube Channel has more than four million subscribers and has received more than 1.7 billion views since its inception in July 2011.

Diamond takes home over Ksh4 million ($34,557) as monthly proceedings.