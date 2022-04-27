Binamungu showcases his new view of life and roots

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Epa Binamungu, 68, established the Inganzo Art Centre in Masaka, Kigali in 2014, to share his creations and bring regional and international artists together.

Unknown to many, Binamungu is a bio-chemistry graduate and his artistic work and style has been growing over the years. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, exhibitions are gradually making a return to Rwanda’s live event spaces with Binamungu stepped up and showed his collection at the Entre Les Lignes exhibition at Kigali’s Des Mille Colline Hotel.

The show highlights the passage of time and evolution, and the themes of culture, nature, gender roles, customs and society.

Unlike his past exhibitions that narrowed down to specific individual themes, this latest exhibition introduces his new approach and view of life and his roots.

Landscape

His mixed media painting Planet Reaction is a creative depiction of what remains after extensive soil erosion. The image is of deep gullies, showing a lifeless landscape.

The acrylic piece, Take Care celebrates three traditionally dressed young Rwandans, with two girls carrying a woven basket, and a young man carrying a stick commonly used in the countryside.

The Sun Woman, a mixed media piece is a semi-abstract portrait. The woman’s face is positioned in the middle like the sun, showing the central roles women have in the family.

In Ladies, a mixed media painting, the artist has composed three women with the use of sand, pieces of cloth, strings, and ropes, merged with embossed images.