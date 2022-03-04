'Walls Speak Art' exhibition draws 22 artists to Kampala

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

An outburst of creativity describes the Walls Speak Art exhibition, currently on at the MoTIV artspace on Kampala’s Port Bell road.

This is the second edition, following its debut last year at Kingdom Kampala. The exhibition brings together 22 artists, some just starting out like Bright Pascal, JK Jaymore, Andrew Onono, Scarlet Motiff, Gerald Puto, Mary Namata, Marvin Mwojo, Derrick Kitibwa, Mary Assumpta, Henry Kirungi, Joshua Victor Semaganda, Bob Wanyama, Nyina, Dervin Egesa, Jeremiah Mulungi, Yiga Murungi and Joshua Oluka. There are also experienced artists like Joseph Wamala, Kwiz Era and Michael Dungu.

Curated by Wonder Art Gallery and Vodo Art Society, the exhibition will run until March 6. It showcases acrylics, oils, charcoal and mixed media paintings on canvas, as well as art installations, sculptures, photography, ink and pencil drawings.

Onono’s large painting titled We Belong is a semi-abstract in acrylics, depicting a bright face of a child, whose brain is exploding with images of other children. The artist unearths the innocence of socialisation among children.

"Omugabi", a mixed media sculpture by Jacob Luyombya. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE | NMG

Boda-boda dedication

Peterfog Ninsiima’s Boda Boda Zituyamba in acrylics on canvas is dedicated to boda-bodas, who bore the brunt of Uganda’s Covid-19 curfew that was lifted recently. Also inspired by the late legendary singer Elly Wamala’s song Boda Zituyamba, the painting is reflective of the role of boda-bodas in Ugandan society.

Dungu, known for his charcoal work, presents a piece titled Leap of Faith, done in pencil, of a child playing.

Era’s artworks are of semi-abstract images of people entwined with plants. It was inspired by his 2020-2021 exhibition titled Consciousness, in which he showed how despite fast-paced development, the earth is connected.

Oluka’s images show the innocence of rural African life.

Mwojo brings audio and motion art using augmented reality, and charcoal and oil on canvas in works like Wawelu. His portraits Character and Beautiful Bazare of children reflect his expertise in the use of charcoal.

Namata’s collage art stands out for its acrylics and watercolours on newspapers as her canvas, creating unique semi-realism images. Her works titled Day Dreamer and Thank God are of children as a symbol of hope through the lockdown.

The sculpture Made of Steel, by Kitibwa, has two pieces titled Napoleon the XIX, inspired by the character from the book Animal Farm. They are made of recycled aluminum and show human resilience in the pandemic.

Harold Luyomba shares similar inspiration. His lampshade installation titled Light at the End of the Tunnel is made out of facemasks and a semi-metallic material.

Photography

Lifestyle photographer Joshua Victor Semaganda presents The Herbalist, a collection is of activities like sorting herbs and making medicine in the traditional African way. It is a real story into the day-to-day life of 34-year old Denis Wasswa, a Bweyogerere based herbalist.

The exhibition is spacious enough to display all the works well, and is also illuminated in the evenings.

With various themes, these works show proof of how there is indeed a sea of talented visual artists in the region.