Uganda launches flights to Mumbai

By MICHAEL WAKABI More by this Author

Uganda Airlines finally launched its long-promised direct flights to Mumbai, increasing options for travellers along the East Africa-India air corridor, but pitting regional airlines in a quadrangle of competition that is likely to exert pressure on fares and yields.

The Ugandan flag carrier made its inaugural flight to India’s financial capital on October 7, which it will serve three times a week. The route, first promised two years ago, is Uganda Airlines 12th destination and the second off the African mainland. It comes ahead of services between Entebbe and Lagos, which launch next week.

The new entrant is in direct competition with Air Tanzania, Kenya Airways, RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines, which have been connecting India-bound passengers from Uganda through their respective hubs.

Read: Air Tanzania eyes Mumbai in maiden cargo flight

Trade imbalance

Earlier this year, Indian carrier Indigo also introduced flights to Nairobi while flag carrier Air India also operates a service between Nairobi and New Delhi.

Advertisement

With a resident community of 35,000 people from India, Uganda generated 44,000 round trips to Mumbai in 2019.

Available data shows that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania generated a combined 210,000 return passengers in 2019, while Ethiopia had 110,000.

Officials at Uganda Airlines are banking on the shorter flying time of just six and-a-half hours as the drawcard to attract point-to-point passengers to the carrier. The flights are designed to connect with Lagos, which will also seek to exploit the advantage of a direct service with a flying time of just four hours.

Read: Uganda's Entebbe Airport records highest passenger flights in 2 years

The inaugural flight with just under 100 passengers on board, was flagged off in a predeparture ceremony attended by Uganda’s Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and India’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat.

According to Bank of Uganda, they sold goods worth $94.5 million last year, against imports of $898.8 million from India.

Mr Rawat said that with a resident community presently standing at 35,000, India was the second leading source of FDI into Uganda and asked the airline management to expedite plans to extend the service to secondary cities in India.

Speaking just before the flight was flagged off, Gen Wamala said besides creating a vital connection between two countries, the flight, which is the first direct connection between India and Uganda since the early 1970s, symbolised a soaring relationship that spans decades.

“We are happy that Uganda Airlines is re-establishing this air bridge, which will shorten the journey times between two friendly nations, strengthen bilateral trade and deepen cultural interaction between our people,” Katumba said.

Read: Uganda Airlines makes $67,137 from transporting dead bodies

Mr Rawat, India’s high commissioner to Uganda said the Indian community in Uganda had been a strong advocate of direct flights between Uganda and India because of the high cost and inconvenience they suffer, going through intermediary routings. He said with a resident community presently standing at 35,000, India was the second leading source of FDI into Uganda and asked the airline management to expedite plans to extend the service to secondary cities in India.

Addressing himself to the Ugandan business community, Mr Rawat said India offers cost-free visas for business travellers with a minimal turnaround time. Other categories of visitors have the option to either apply for an e-visa online or lodge a physical application at the chancery in Kampala. He also suggested that Uganda avocados and pineapples can find a market in India.

The trade imbalance was also vivid on the inaugural flight left Entebbe minus cargo while the return flight carried 5 tons of cargo.

“We have answered the challenge of putting in place a direct flight to India and today we embark on a historic journey that not only connects our two countries but, opens up the vast business opportunities for both Uganda and India,” said Uganda Airlines board chair Priscilla Mirembe Serukka.