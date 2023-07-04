Air Tanzania eyes Mumbai in maiden cargo flight

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Air Tanzania plans to launch its maiden cargo flight to Mumbai, India on July 28.

The national carrier also plans to launch cargo flights to neighbouring countries, including Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We will start with Mumbai (India) and other parts of Africa, including Lubumbubashi (DRC), Lusaka (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe), Nairobi (Kenya) and Entebbe (Uganda),” said Air Tanzania's chief executive officer Ladislaus Matindi.

“We are also finalising plans to go to Kinshasa (DRC) and start a new route to Lagos in Nigeria,” he added.

Mr Matindi said the airline is in the final stages of pilots training and registration of the plane before take off later this month.

The carrier also plans to introduce cargo flights to Dubai and China.

Air Tanzania acquired a Boeing 767 freighter with a capacity to haul about 52.7 tonnes at a cost of $37 million. The aircraft landed in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The airline plans to acquire three more planes to increase its fleet from the current 12.