Uganda Airlines makes $67,137 from transporting dead bodies 

Uganda Airlines has bagged about Ush247 million ($67,137) from transporting dead bodies of mainly Ugandans back home since its resumption of flights about two years ago, officials have said.

According to Uganda Airlines Cargo Manager Mr Morris Ongwech, a body that is fully packed in a specialised coffin is heavier than normal and weighs between 130 and 180 kilogrammes on average.

Ongwech explained that each kilogramme is charged Ush29,432 ($8). This means that on average, transporting a dead body back home takes about Ush5 million ($1,359).

“From October 2021 when we commenced our flights, the airline has transported about 47 bodies into the country, mainly from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa, which are countries where many of Uganda’s labourers are found,” Ongwech said.

He further explained that on average, they pick and return home one body every week.

He said they don’t transport many bodies from the region because of the already existing competition from other regional airlines such as the Kenya Airways.

“But since this is a national airline, we give discount to the bereaved families in transporting dead bodies back home as a sign of mourning alongside with them,” he said.

However, he didn’t state how much discount the airline gives to the bereaved family.

Data shows that fruits and vegetables are the number one exports that the national airline carries out of the country, with the major destination being Europe.

Fish and flowers then follow in that order.