South Africa retailer Panda Mart opens at popular Nairobi mall

Global retailer Panda Mart this week opened its first retail outlet in Kenya at Garden City Mall in Nairobi, as it eyes to expand to other high-traffic locations across the country.

Panda Mart is based in South Africa and operates in 12 countries in Africa and other markets globally. It joins French retail chain Carrefour as the two major retailers at Garden City.

Lee Jinglin, Panda Mart spokesman, said the retailer had invested about $7 million to set up the outlet.

“We are excited to be in Kenya. Kenya is the largest economy in East Africa and Central Africa and is well positioned economically. As Panda Mart, we are committed to becoming a cornerstone of retail excellence across the country, bringing together an extensive selection of products under one roof,” Mr Lee said.

He added that the retailer has set its sights on opening a second outlet in the upmarket Karen area within the year. Panda Mart has taken 8,956 square metres of space at the mall, driving its occupancy to 92 percent.

It stocks a wide range of products including beauty products, clothing, furniture, electronics, kitchenware and other household goods.

The retailer said it has a wholesale offering where traders can buy household goods in bulk for reselling.

Panda Mart now occupies space at the mall that was once occupied by South African retailers –Shoprite and Game – before they all run into financial troubles and closed shop.