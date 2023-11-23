Museveni urges China to expand market for Uganda goods

By MONITOR More by this Author

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has appealed to China to expand market access for the country's finished goods, emphasizing the importance of trading in processed products rather than raw materials.

Museveni made the plea on Wednesday during a meeting with a delegation from the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, led by the standing committee's Deputy Chairman Luosang Jiangcun at state house Entebbe.

In a statement released by state house on Thursday, Museveni highlighted significance of China's market for Uganda's prosperity, urging for an increased focus on finished products.

He also commended China for currently allowing 400 products to enter their country without tax and limit, emphasizing the vital role of such support in boosting economies.

"Africa's challenge has been the export of raw materials, resulting in less income and job loss. It is important for China and Africa to engage in trading finished products more," Museveni said.

Reflecting on the historical support from China, the president acknowledged China's continuous assistance to Africa's development since 1949 and applauded the Asian superpower nation for funding projects in Uganda including hydropower dams, the expressway, and cooperation with Huawei on the internet backbone.

Luosang expressed gratitude for Museveni's commitment to China-Africa friendship and cooperation, commending his leadership in promoting peace and development in Africa.

He also conveyed China's President Xi Jinping's sincere greetings, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between Uganda and China.

China reiterated its commitment to supporting Uganda's socio-economic development agenda and expressed support for Uganda hosting the Non-Aligned Movement (Nam) and G-77+China Third South Summits in January 2024. While Jinping won't attend in person, a high-level delegation will represent China.

The meeting, attended by Ugandan officials, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between China and Uganda.