More pain at the pump as fuel prices rise to new levels in Tanzania

Tanzanians will now be forced to dig deeper into their pockets after the government announced an increment in fuel prices largely affected by increasing export charges and higher rates in the global fuel market.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has released fuel prices for the month of September, with prices skyrocketing across the board.

According to the latest price list, a litre of petrol in Dar es Salaam will be sold for Tsh3,213 ($1.29), up from Tsh3,199 ($1.28).

Diesel has seen the highest price jump, with a litre now trading at Tsh3,259 ($1.30) from Tsh2,935 ($1.17), an increase of Tsh324 ($0.13) per litre.

Kerosene prices have jumped from Tsh2,668 ($1.07) to Tsh2,943 ($1.18), a Tsh275 ($0.11) hike per litre.

The price of petrol that was imported through Mtwara port will now be Tsh3, 285 ($1.31) up from Tsh3, 271 ($1.31) a litre in August. Diesel will be sold at Tsh3,332 ($1.33) a litre up from Tsh3,008 ($1.20) and kerosene at Tsh3,016 ($1.21) a litre up from Tsh2,714 ($1.09).

The price of petrol that was imported through Tanga port will now be Tsh3,259 ($1.30) a litre up from Tsh3,245 ($1.30) in August. Diesel will be sold at Tsh3,305 ($1.32) up from Tsh2,981 ($1.19) and kerosene at Tsh2, 989 ($1.20) a litre from Tsh2,740 ($1.10).

The new prices are effective September 6, 2023.

Ewura attributes the local price hike to higher rates in the global fuel market, which they say have surged by 21 percent, with export charges increasing by 62 percent.

"Also, with political decisions made in countries that are leading oil-producing countries (Opec+)," the statement adds.

In May 2022, the government announced a Tsh100 billion ($40 million) subsidy to reduce fuel prices in the country but got removed in January.

Since the removal of fuel subsidy, the country has seen fuel inflation that Ewura in the past attributed to changes in oil prices in the global market, transportation costs (BPS Premium) and the value of the shilling compared to the US dollar.