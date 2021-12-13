Kenya Airways launches Nairobi-Juba-Khartoum flights

By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF More by this Author

Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume flying to Khartoum nearly two years after suspending flights to Sudan.

Last Friday, KQ launched direct flights from South Sudan capital Juba to Khartoum in Sudan as it eyes Africa expansion.

The national carrier said the new flight will originate from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Kenya’s capital Nairobi flying to Khartoum via Juba and back to Nairobi every Wednesday and Sunday.

The airline will also launch another flight from Nairobi to Juba via Khartoum and back to Nairobi on Fridays.

Flights via Juba, on Wednesdays and Sundays, depart Nairobi at 7.40am to arrive in the South Sudanese capital at 9.25am, and leave at 10.05am to get to Khartoum at 11.25am. The return trip starts at 12.05pm in Khartoum for Nairobi, arriving at JKIA at 4.10pm.

The Director of the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority, Fakhri Osman Ahmed, welcomed the move, emphasising the need for cooperation in the field of air transport.

Sa`ad Ahmed Abdel Rahman, director of Khartoum International Airport, said the return of the Kenya Airways flight is a “real addition” to the improvement at the airport that includes a new lounge that meets international standards.

Mr Rahman said the return of Kenyan Airways has economic and operational gains.

Ngewa Mukala, Kenya's Ambassador to Sudan, welcomed the return of the first trips to Sudan following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Sudan and Kenya have strong relations, adding that resuming flights through Juba will serve the interests of the three countries.

Rose Kesley, the Director General of Kenya Airways East Africa office, last Friday said, “We are honoured to make history today as we come together to celebrate the launch of Kenya Airways, Juba-Khartoum, and I thought this was indeed a huge step”.

“I considered this route as a new addition to our network of 41 destinations around the world, 33 of which are in Africa targeting domestic and international travellers…As an airline, we strive to continuously meet the needs of our customers and society.

“Introducing this path will increase our connectivity and capabilities that will allow us to serve more customers in the world across the region, as we are stimulating a return to business strategy for the aviation industry. We are looking forward to working together with you to ensure that our airline maintains a prominent position among the best African airlines.”

A number of travel agencies and the Kenya Airways office in Khartoum held a ceremony to celebrate the launch of the new route.

- Additional reporting by Bonface Otieno