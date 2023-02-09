Ethiopia raises stake of Ethio Telecom up for sale

By AFP More by this Author

The Ethiopian government on Thursday said it would sell up to 45 percent of Ethio Telecom, a state-owned monopoly, up from an initial offer of 40 percent.

Ethiopia launched the process for the partial sale of the behemoth carrier in 2021 as part of a push to open up the country's tightly controlled economy.

The sale ran into headwinds and was postponed last March before the process was re-activated in mid-November, two weeks after the signing of a peace deal to end a two-year war in northern Ethiopia.

"The Government of Ethiopia is proposing a partial privatization... by selling up to 45% of the equity share capital of the Company," the Ministry of Finance said in a public advertisement.

The government initially launched the process with a view to selling a 40-percent stake, inviting proposals from interested parties.

Read: Ethiopia invites bids for 40 pc stake in giant Ethio Telecom - The East African

Advertisement

It hoped that opening up Ethio Telecom would make the carrier -- which has 44 million subscribers -- more competitive and efficient.

Ending the state monopoly in the telecoms sector is a key component of an economic reform package that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced after coming to power in 2018.

Read: Safaricom, Ethiopian telco sign network-sharing deal - The East African

In 2021, Ethiopia also issued a tender to award two licences to private telecommunication operators.

One licence was awarded to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom, making it the first private telecommunications company to operate in the country of more than 110 million people.

But a bid by South Africa's MTN was deemed too low and turned down.