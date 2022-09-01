DR Congo automates public procurement to curb graft

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

The Democratic Republic of Congo is automating its public procurement to boost transparency in awarding tenders.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who presided over the ceremony to launch the integrated public procurement management system on Monday, said the switch to online procurement “testifies to our political will and our commitment to take up a double challenge.”

“The latter consists firstly in materialising the reforms made in the governance of public finances and secondly in effectively raising the level of improvement in the quality of public spending,” he said.

Under the system, the entire procurement cycle — project requisition, tendering, contract award and payment — will be done online, cutting physical contacts with government officials that fuel corruption.

Budget minister Aimé Boji Sangara said the public contracts take up 63 percent of government spending. “The implementation of the integrated management system for public contracts will guarantee the proper allocation of public funds,” he said.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority said the electronic system will be a catalyst for good governance, an essential element for social justice and, consequently, for sustainable economic development.

Mr Sangara said the new software will integrate the registration of procurement plans, processing of prior control, the management and the publication of public notices. It will also be used to manage all procurement operations and monitor the execution of public contracts.