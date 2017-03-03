World Bank team probes contested water project

News

Workers at the Northern Collector Tunnel water project in Murang’a, central Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Residents of Nairobi and its environs will have dry taps for a while as the World Bank Group begins a probe into complaints about environmental and social impacts of building a water tunnel, lodged by residents of Murang’a County in Kenya.

The group’s inspection panel has received complaints on the building of a 11.3 kilometre-long northern collector tunnel (NCT) to divert water to Ndakaini dam to improve supply to Nairobi and its environs.

Building of $680 million NCT phase one started on February 24, 2015 with intakes from the Rivers Maragua, Gikigie and Irati to increase water supply to Nairobi by 140 million cubic metres daily. The city receives 580,000 cubic metres of water daily against a projected demand of 750,000 cubic metres.

Chairman of the panel Gonzalo Castro de la Mata said 47 residents of Murang'a fear experiencing shortages of water for domestic, agricultural and coffee processing when the Aberdares river system is diverted to NCT.

“They fear short periods or days of zero or near-zero flow, especially in the dry season (December-March; July-October),” he said.

The panel registered the request on January 10 after carrying out initial due diligence upon receiving the request for inspection, claiming abstraction of rivers in the local area will cause irreversible environmental impact leading to food insecurity and water scarcity.

IDA funding

The Washington DC-based panel is an independent body that investigates complaints on projects funded by the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) — funding arms of World Bank.

It fosters redress when warranted by assessing allegations of harm to people or the environment and reviews whether IDA or IBRD followed the group’s operational policies and procedures.

IDA on December 20, 2007 approved $150 million for the Water and Sanitation Service Improvement Project in areas served by Athi Water Services Board (AWSB), Lake Victoria North Water Services Board and Coast Water Services Board.

The project was scaled up in May 2012 with an additional financing of $300 million from IDA to increase access to water supply and sanitation services. The northern collector tunnel phase I (NCT I), costing $85 million, is part of additional financing to divert water from the Aberdares.

Inspection team

NCT I, which is derived from a master plan for Nairobi and 13 satellite towns, includes a tunnel to transfer water to Ndakaini Dam. It also entails building a channel to move water by gravity to a treatment plant six kilometres downstream of Ndakaini.

The inspection team said the 44km-long gravity pipeline, with capacity of 1.6 million cubic metres of water per second, has to be built to Kabete reservoir through Ngethu and Gigiri water treatment plants to meet demand by 2017.