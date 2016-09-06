Uganda MPs give foreigners in retail trade 3-month ultimatum to close shop

News

Traders in Kikuubo, Uganda. Ugandan MPs has given foreigners in the retail business a three-month ultimatum to either invest in bigger businesses or return to their home countries. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda has given foreigners operating retail outlets in Kampala a three-month ultimatum to either invest in bigger businesses or return to their home countries.

The decision was reached Monday during a meeting between the members of the parliamentary Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committee and Kampala traders after the latter petitioned Parliament about the influx of foreigners in retail business.

Legislators observed that whereas majority of foreigners, especially the Chinese, come to Uganda as investors, majority of them are jostling for customers with local traders in Kikuubo, one of the trading centres in downtown Kampala, and other urban centres, driving the Ugandans out of business with cheaper merchandise imported from China.

“We made an impromptu visit to Kikuubo and found out that the Chinese are financially torturing Ugandan traders because they sell merchandise at subsidised prices, making Ugandans stuck with theirs. This is very bad and they must become investors because that’s what their licenses read. In three months’ time, we need them out and we are going to compile a report and submit it to the President,” the committee chairperson, Mr John Bosco Lubyayi said.

Kampala Woman MP Nabilah Nagayi accused the Trade ministry of failing to issue an order to stop foreigners from retail business.