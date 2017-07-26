Tanzania blocks 19 local, foreign varsities from enrolling students

Kenyatta University is among the institutions blocked from admitting new students at its Arusha campus in Tanzania. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

In Summary

  • According to TCU, the move was precipitated by findings in an assessment report on the quality of education provided by the universities and colleges in the country, conducted between September and October 2016.

By BEATRICE MATERU
Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has blocked 19 local and foreign higher learning institutions from enrolling new students from September for failure to meet standards.

According to TCU, the move was precipitated by findings in an assessment report on the quality of education provided by the universities and colleges in the country, conducted between September and October 2016.

“The report has showed several limitations in some colleges, as a result, the Commission has suspended enrolment of the first year students for the year 2017/18,” said Prof Eleuther Mwageni, TCU’s acting executive secretary.

Ugandan Kampala International University and two Kenyan varsities -- Kenyatta (KU) and Jomo Kenyatta (JKUAT) -- are among those stopped from enlisting new students. Blacklisted local institutions are all privately owned with majority of them Christian.

The suspension comes barely a week to the enrolment window, throwing prospective students and universities into confusion and anxiety.

Tanzania has a total of 71 universities.

Here is a list of the affected higher learning institutions.

  1. Kampala International University (Uganda)
  2. Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (Kenya)
  3. Kenyatta University (Kenya)
  4. St Joseph University College of Engineering and Technology
  5. Eckenforde Tanga University
  6. United African University of Tanzania
  7. International Medical and Technological University (IMTU)
  8. University of Bagamoyo
  9. St Francis University College of Health and Allied Sciences
  10. Archbishop James University College
  11. Archbishop Mihayo University College
  12. Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial University College
  13. Marian University College
  14. St Johns University of Tanzania Msalato Centre
  15. St Johns University of Tanzania, Marks Centre
  16. Teofilo Kisanji University
  17. Teofilo Kisanji University Tabora Centre
  18. Tumaini University, Mbeya Centre
  19. Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College