According to TCU, the move was precipitated by findings in an assessment report on the quality of education provided by the universities and colleges in the country, conducted between September and October 2016.

By BEATRICE MATERU

Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has blocked 19 local and foreign higher learning institutions from enrolling new students from September for failure to meet standards.

“The report has showed several limitations in some colleges, as a result, the Commission has suspended enrolment of the first year students for the year 2017/18,” said Prof Eleuther Mwageni, TCU’s acting executive secretary.

Ugandan Kampala International University and two Kenyan varsities -- Kenyatta (KU) and Jomo Kenyatta (JKUAT) -- are among those stopped from enlisting new students. Blacklisted local institutions are all privately owned with majority of them Christian.

The suspension comes barely a week to the enrolment window, throwing prospective students and universities into confusion and anxiety.

Tanzania has a total of 71 universities.

Here is a list of the affected higher learning institutions.