Kiir claims UN trying to destabilise Juba

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. PHOTO | FILE

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has accused the United Nations (UN) of working with his rivals to orchestrate a regime change.

Mr Kiir was reacting to the latest UN report which stated that he and his chief of general staff, Paul Malong Awan, ordered renewed fighting in Juba on July 8.

The president cited the UN's recent transportation of Dr Machar to the forests of northeastern Congo and giving him medical attention as proof that the organisation and other western countries have been working for regime change in Juba.

“United Nations is itself not part of the solution. The UN should not have transported Machar,” President Kiir told a cabinet meeting on Monday evening where he also alleged that Dr Machar returned to Juba in April not to implement the peace agreement but to work with his foreign friends to destabilise the government from within.

The UN has however denied siding with rebels, saying the global body transported Dr Machar and 500 armed opposition fighters on humanitarian grounds.

The report, released last Friday by UN investigators, said the violence was planned and directed by the highest levels of government with the intention of a military solution to the country's political crisis.

The investigators accused President Kiir and Mr Awan of having procured new weapons and ammunition that included two fighter jets and two truckloads of ammunition from neighbouring Uganda in June.

“About 80-100 soldiers invaded Terrain Hotel in Juba, gang-raped at least five international aid workers and an unknown number of staff working at the compound. They executed John Gatluak, a Nuer journalist working with Internews, in front of his colleagues in an ethnically targeted killing,” said the report.

President Kiir was never comfortable with the return of Dr Machar to Juba for the implementation of the August 2015 agreement, which he maintains was imposed on South Sudan by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) in conjunction with the Troika—US, UK and Norway.