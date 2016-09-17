EACJ rules on peace project staff sacking

News

Judges Monica Mugenyi (right), Isaac Lenaola (left) and Justice Audace Ngiye during a session in the East African Court of Justice. PHOTO| FILE

East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko has stopped the termination of the contracts of the EAC Peace and Security Unit staff, the East African Court of Justice was told last week.

The court’s First Instance Division was told that the Secretary-General acted in accordance with the Council of Ministers’ resolution passed on September 5, 2016.

Judges Monica Mugenyi, Isaac Lenaola and Justice Audace Ngiye ruled that following the compliance by Mr Mfumukeko, the application asking the court to grant an injunction restraining the Secretary General from terminating the claimants’ contracts pending the hearing and determination of the main cases had been overtaken by events.

The applicants claim that, on June 17 2016, Secretary General acted beyond his mandate when he terminated the petitioners’ contracts. This, they said, breached the regional bloc’s staff rules and regulations.

However, the Council of Ministers’ decisions during an extraordinary meeting, noted that Mr Mfumukeko had no powers to make such decisions.

The Council further noted that the Peace and Security Department has a crucial role to play for the stability of the region.

According to the Ministers, donors had already released funds to facilitate the activities of the department and also told the Secretariat to ensure that more resources are allocated for peace and security projects.