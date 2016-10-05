Why more women executives makes good business sense

News

There is no shortage of statistics to prove that women are getting a raw deal in appointments to boards and executive teams of companies.

Now there is compelling evidence that having more women on boards and in executive teams of companies is not just a case of natural justice: It makes good business sense too.

Results of a study conducted in Africa by McKinsey & Company this year show that the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of companies with a higher proportion of women on boards was higher than the industry average.

“The same holds true for women’s representation on executive committees. In Africa, companies in the top quartile with regards to women’s representation on executive committees outperformed industry EBIT margins by 14 per cent on average,” states the Women Matter Africa report, which was launched in Nairobi on September 28.

The results of the Africa research reaffirmed what McKinsey had previously found from nine other studies conducted around the world over the past decade: That organisations with a greater share of women on their boards tend to have higher operating margins, return on equity and total return to shareholders.

While the correlation between the proportion of women and business performance does not constitute causality, the researchers learnt that the benefits of diversity extend to such areas as risk management, decision making and board dynamics, all of which can have an impact on financial performance.

The inherent attributes of women can make significant contributions to decision-making in companies.

“Companies with a greater number of women in leadership positions tend to manage risk better — they are less likely to overpay when they make acquisitions, for example. And women leaders help companies relate to their customers better, as a company with greater gender diversity is better positioned to understand the needs of its customers,” states the report.





This position was reinforced by Anne Mutahi, chair of the Standard Chartered Bank, who was one of the panelists discussing the report during the launch: “In the financial sector we are on the cusp of change… There is a huge disruptive force. People want a leadership that is less hierarchical and willing to co-operate, collaborate and negotiate,” she said, in an apparent reference to some of the attributes women bring on board.

Another panellist, economist Kwame Owino, argues, “As we make the business case for increasing the proportion of women on boards and executive committees, we must also make the normative and human-rights case.”

However, the research also re-confirmed an old truth: Companies in Africa and around the world are yet to tap the benefits of gender diversity, with huge disparities in representation of women in leadership roles.

In the companies in Africa that were studied, women are outnumbered by men at every stage of the corporate pipeline, with the disparity rising with seniority.