Kenyan banks exploit loophole in new interest law to protect income

Customers in a banking hall. Kenyan banks, in move seen to be a tactical compliance that also protects their interest income, are using the 10.5pc Central Bank Rate and not the 8.9pc KBBR to price loans. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan lenders are rushing to implement the new Banking Amendment Act, banking on its grey areas to protect their interest income.

By Friday, KCB Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Barclays, Chase Bank, CfC Stanbic, Diamond Trust Bank, Co-operative Bank and Standard Chartered Bank had announced that they had lowered interest rates on existing loans, in line with the new law capping the cost of loans at 14.5 per cent.

Despite the regulations not having been clear on what kind of base lending rate the cap would be using, several banks have reduced their rates based on the Central Bank Rate (CBR), which currently stands at 10.5 per cent, instead of the Kenya Bankers Reference Rate (KBRR), which is at a lower 8.9 per cent — a rate they have used since 2014 to price their loans.

Prior to the banks’ compliance, Kenya Bankers Association chief executive Habil Olaka had said the law does not specify the base lending rate for determining the maximum four percentage points lending cost, casting doubts on whether the lenders would implement the law before its gazettement.

“It has been assumed it is the CBR, but the central bank may opt to use the KBRR or the CBR or it may create a new rate,” said Mr Olaka.

The KBRR is revised every six months by the central bank to guide banks when pricing credit and is an average of the 91-day Treasury bill rate and the CBR.

KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara said they were awaiting clarity on what base lending rate would be used despite the banks choosing the CBR.

“It is upon the gazettement of the rules that we will have clarity on whether it is the CBR or KBRR that will be used. For now, we have decided to apply the 400 basis points to the CBR,” said Mr Oigara, declining to give reasons why KCB chose to go with the CBR rate.

The banks’ move is seen as creating an industry-wide trend, that should the KBRR be touted as the base lending rate, then the banks have already whipped the regulator to their side with their quick, but tactical compliance and also protects their interest income.

Daniel Kuyoh, senior research analyst at Alpha Capital said banks are going with the CBR as the presumptive cap on the basis of Central Bank’s policy signal.

“With the law offering clarity on deposits and using the CBR as the benchmark, I believe it works the same on loan interest,” said Mr Kuyoh.

“The Central Bank could also develop a new base rate for the banking sector. It is up to them to issue a policy framework to outline the implementation of the new law,” said Kuria Kamau a research analyst at Kestrel Capital.

However, analysts at Renaissance Capital said the widely held assumption was that banks would price loans in line with the CBR, which is revised every two months.

“Banks use KBRR as a standard base lending rate on which they add a premium and factor in their costs. This would have been their default rate,” the analysts said in a note.