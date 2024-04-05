Uganda maintains top spot in Cecafa Zone in latest Fifa rankings

By XINHUA More by this Author

Uganda has maintained top spot in the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Zone, according to the Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

In the rankings, Uganda is placed 92nd with 124.15 points, 19th in Africa.

Argentina still tops it with 1,858 points, while Morocco, Africa's highest ranked team, slipped by one place to 13th with 1,661.42 points.

Uganda did not climb or drop after the national team suffered a 4-0 defeat to Comoros and a 2-2 draw against Ghana in international friendly matches played last month in Marrakech, Morocco.

Read: Kenya's Harambee Starlets rise in Fifa rankings

In the Cecafa Zone, Kenya is second, climbing four places in the Fifa rankings to 107th place with 1,191.24 points. Kenya's improvement came after they defeated Malawi and Zimbabwe in the Four-Nation tournament held in Malawi last month.

Advertisement

Tanzania and Sudan sit third and fourth respectively in the Cecafa Zone and remain static in the Fifa rankings at 119th and 127th respectively.

The Cecafa Zone consists of 12 members: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Eritrea and Caf Associate members Zanzibar.