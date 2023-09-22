NBA set to open office in Nairobi, develop basketball in Kenya

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya has signed an agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that will see development of basketball in Kenya.

The deal will see the NBA help Kenya develop talent in schools and community-based groups under the country's Talanta Hela Initiative.

The association will also train teachers to become certified basketball coaches and scouts.

In the deal signed by Kenya's Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, they also committed to developing basketball courts in schools, communities and neighbourhoods, which can be used to host top competitions.

The NBA is also set to open an office in November to coordinate activities.

