Kenyan, Tanzanian boxers trade barbs ahead of bouts

Former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champions Rayton "Boom Boom" Okwiri and Daniel Wanyonyi from Kenya have vowed to silence their Tanzanian opponents when they face-off in non-title bouts on Saturday in Nairobi.

Okwiri, who has eight wins that include six kayos, a draw and a loss (8-1-1, 6 KOs), will take on undefeated Shabani Ally Ndaro (5-0-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight contest at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Okwiri’s will be the main bout of the Solid Rock Promotions bonanza that will have 11 bouts starting at 6pm at KICC Ballroom.

Wanyonyi, who has a (27-14-2, 22 KOs) record, will face the big-talking showman Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga (3-3-1) in a 10 round super middleweight bout.

“Ndaro should be ready for some painful schooling in boxing. He won’t go full rounds. I have watched him box and I can confidently say he isn’t in my league," said the 36-year-old Okwiri.

"I want to entertain my home fans as I punish the Tanzanian...I will come with an ambulance to take him to the hospital after the beating, “vowed Okwiri, the southpaw boxer, who has been training at Kaloleni and Advanced gyms under coaches David Kiilu and Dan Shisia.

The Kenya Prisons Sergeant last fought at home in December 2019, when he successfully defended his ABU middleweight title against DRC's Augustine Matata at Nairobi's Charter Hall.

However, he suffered his first defeat in June last year in Johannesburg when he lost to South Africa-based Emmany Kalombo from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Okwiri retired in the seventh of the 12-round bout due to a right thumb injury in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) International title fight.

Wanyonyi said that he has allowed Mandonga to do all the talking since he landed in Kenya on Wednesday, but he will go mute on Saturday.

“There is no work for me on Saturday as Mandonga won’t get any breathing space to display the styles he has been talking about,” said Wanyonyi, adding that he has fought better boxers than Mandonga.

“Kenyans shouldn’t worry,” said Wanyonyi, who has been training at Palpal Gymnasium Nairobi under coach Julius Odhiambo.

Mandonga has been trending on the internet with his hilarious pre and post-bout interviews.

Mandonga also displayed some signature stunts, including punching trees with bare hands and running with heavy logs to intimidate his opponents.

"I win my bouts by talking and in the ring. I have brought the war to Wanyonyi's doorstep and there is no escape," bragged Mandonga, who vowed to stop the Kenyan with his lethal hooks.