Kenya's President Kenyatta lifts Fifa World Cup trophy

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged local footballers to be inspired by the tour of the World Cup trophy in the country and strive to ensure the national teams soar high one day.

The Head of State said that he hopes Harambee Stars will be playing at the top level the next time the coveted trophy tours Kenya.

"It is a moment of honour for Kenya to officially receive the Fifa World Cup trophy today on behalf of the nation," said President Kenyatta.

"To recognise the presence of the World Cup trophy for the fourth time is without a doubt an inspiration to our football fraternity, giving them an objective to achieve greater football success, so that football top prize may one day be added to Kenya's trophy collection."

"It is our earnest prayer that the next time the trophy arrives in Kenya, it will be held aloft by our Harambee Stars."

Brazilian football legend Juliano Belleti disembarks from the plane while holding the Fifa World Cup trophy at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, on May 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

He spoke at State House in Nairobi where he received the 18-carat golden trophy, which

is considered the most expensive and significant in modern.

The trophy is on a two-day tour in the country.

It arrived in the country a few minutes past noon accompanied by Brazilian legend Juliano Belleti.

With only a sitting president or a member of a World Cup-winning squad allowed to hold the trophy, it was only the head of State and Belleti who held the trophy at State House.

Belleti, 45, is a World Cup-winning defender who is remembered for scoring Barcelona's winning goal at the 2006 Uefa Champions League final.

Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Sports Amina Mohamed led government officials, including Tourism and Industrialisation CSs Najib Balala and Betty Maina respectively, in receiving the trophy at JKIA.

Kenya has never graced World Cup and the trophy is coming at a time when the country's football is in quagmire. Fifa has suspended Kenya over government interference.

The public will Friday have the opportunity to view the trophy at Kenya International Convention Centre.