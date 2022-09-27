Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is $113,000 richer after record-breaking run

By AYUMBA AYODI More by this Author

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge will earn an estimated $113,000 for breaking his own world records and winning the Berlin Marathon Sunday.

The 37-year-old obliterated his own world record by a massive 30 seconds when he won his fourth Berlin Marathon title, running a new world record of two hours, one minute and nine seconds.

Kipchoge will pocket $22,600 for his victory, $33,900 in bonuses for running under 2:02:30 and $56,500 in bonuses for breaking the world record.

Kipchoge edged out his fellow countryman Mark Korir, who finished second in 2:05:58, as Tadu Abake from Ethiopia finished third in 2:06:28.

Korir took home $11,300 with no additional bonuses.

The 2015 African Games 5,000 metres silver medallist Rosemary Wanjiru from Kenya ran the second-fastest women’s marathon debut in history, clocking 2:18:00 to finish second behind Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, who ran the third fastest time in history and course record of 2:15:37.

Wanjiru will get $28,250: $11,300 for finishing second and $16,950 in bonuses for running sub-2:19:00.

Kipchoge staged an awe-inspiring performance as he beat his previous world record of 2:01:39, which he had set when winning in Berlin in 2018.

The win saw Kipchoge become the fifth person to ever break his own world record after legendary British runner Jim Peters, Australian athlete Derek Clayton, Moroccan-born Khalid Khannouchi of the United States of America and Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia.

“I'm so happy to have broken the world record in Berlin. I planned to go out fast in the first half,” said Kipchoge after posting his fourth win in Berlin after 2015 (2:04:00), 2017 (2:03:32) and 2018 (2:01:39).

“The world record is because of real teamwork.”

Asked if he was already coming back to Berlin to take on the two-hour mark, Kipchoge said he was focused on celebrating his achievement.

“Let us plan it for another day. I need to celebrate this record,” said Kipchoge, who claimed a record-equalling fourth Berlin Marathon victory.