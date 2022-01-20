Ironman 70.3 Triathlon launched in Rwanda as country prepares to host race in Rubavu

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

The Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, launched on Thursday, has been added to Rwanda’s global sports events list to be hosted in 2022.

Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, or the Half Triathlon, is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races considered among the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

The Ironman 70.3 Triathlon this year will be held in Rubavu, Rwanda, in August 2022.

The launch follows a meeting between President Paul Kagame and Serge Pereira, CEO of insurance firm Starstone, and Cindy Descalzi on Wednesday, who the Presidency said were in the country to launch the Ironman Triathlon.

Officials at the launch of the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, or the Half Triathlon, in Rwanda on January 20, 2022. The race will be hosted in Rubavu District, Rwanda, in August 2022. PHOTO | ANGE ILIZA | NMG

Organised by the World Triathlon Corporation, Ironman events have a limited time of 16 or 17 hours to complete the race, depending on the course.

The "70.3" in the Half Triathlon refers to the total distance in miles (113.0 km) covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run.

Each distance of the swim, bike, and run segments in the Half Triathlon is half the distance of that segment in an Ironman Triathlon.

The Ironman 70.3 series culminates each year in a World Championship competition, for which competitors qualify during the 70.3 series in the 12 months prior to the championship race.

Any participant who completes the triathlon within these time constraints is designated an Ironman.

The event comes as Rwanda positions itself to become Africa’s sports tourism hub.

In July 2021, Rubavu also hosted FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour for both men and women after Rwanda hosted the Basketball Africa League in May.

The country has also won the bid to host the 2025 World Road Cycling Championships, the first time it will be held on the African continent.