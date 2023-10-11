EA Pamoja bid wagers $200m on Afcon, but smart play could see it change the bloc

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

With the successful East Africa Pamoja bid by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), fast movers in the region are already trying to sniff out the opportunities – and sceptics have declared it a mega-disaster in the making.

The EAC Pamoja bid book is impressive in its feel, but it reads more like a tourism promotion and investor brief than a sports pitch. On closer scrutiny, it is surprisingly thin about the market for football in the region.

Read more here.



