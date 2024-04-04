Carjackers shoot and kill Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

South Africa's football fraternity is mourning the tragic death of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs who died on Wednesday night.

Fleurs was reportedly shot and killed during a carjacking incident in Florida.

Sources close to the club have confirmed the news to Nation Sport.

While driving home west of Johannesburg, Fleurs encountered carjackers who demanded his car keys.

In a tragic turn of events, Fleurs is said to have been shot dead after refusing to comply.

South African Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said authorities were awaiting information from crime scene investigators and would make further comment when they had it.

"The police are currently awaiting information on the incident," Masondo said.

"We will comment further on the matter as soon as we get the details."

Fleurs, 24, joined Kaizer Chiefs in October 2023 after a spell at SuperSport United. He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend.

Chiefs, who signed him on a free transfer in October last year, have confirmed the news of his death.

Great sadness

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg," Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Fleurs was a talented player who rose through the ranks of the SuperSport academy and showed immense potential.

Fans were eagerly anticipating his debut in the gold and black of the Chiefs, a debut that will now tragically never come.

The Chiefs faithful had high hopes for the former South Africa youth international, seeing him as a future stalwart at the back.

His absence leaves a void not only on the pitch but within the entire Chiefs family.

A year ago, Stellenbosch FC and South Africa Under-20 midfielder Oshwin Andries died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Andries, who was captain of the South Africa U-20 men's team, died at the age of 19, six days after being stabbed repeatedly.