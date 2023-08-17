History as Athletica Kenya boss Tuwei elected World Athletics VP

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei was on Thursday elected as the World Athletics Africa Vice-President at the 54th World Athletics Congress in Budapest, Hungary.

Sebastian Coe retained his World Athletics Presidency unchallenged, two days before the start of the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Tuwei, who also serves as Confederation of Africa Athletics Senior Vice President, becomes the first Kenyan to hold the vice presidency position at the world athletics governing body.

Read: Faith Kipyegon breaks another world record

Tuwei garnered 104 votes as former Colombian sprinter Ximena Restrepo (South America) got 154 votes to also get elected as vice president.

Others vice presidents are legendary Spanish triple jumper Raul Chapado (Europe) who got 119 votes and former Indian sprinter Adille Sumariwalla (Asia) who attracted 115 votes.

Advertisement

Tuwei is also the President of the Eastern Africa Athletics Region and a member of the World Athletics Global Calendar Committee.



