Faith Kipyegon breaks one-mile world record in Monaco Diamond League

Double Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon completed a hat-trick of world records on track inside seven weeks when she shattered the one-mile world record in Monaco on Friday.

Kipyegon, who holds the world records in 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres, clocked four minutes and 07.64 seconds to obliterate the previous record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan at the same venue in 2019.

Kipyegon broke the 1,500m world record in Florence in a new time of 3:49.11 seconds on June 2 before dismantling the 5,000m world record on June 9 in Paris Diamond League, France with a new time of 14:05.20.

Kipyegon said she is now fully prepared to defend her world 1,500m title and perhaps add the 5,000m gold to her collection.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kipyegon said she had planned to break the one-mile record in Monaco, unlike the 5,000m world record in Paris.

“The time - yes, it was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing,” said Kipyegon. “I came here for that, I wanted to chase the world record and thanks God, it was amazing.”

Kipyegon said her goal at the start of the season was to just break the 1, 500m world record but she is glad she also broke the one mile and the 5,000m records too.

“I can see that they are all happy for me and it is so emotional. It is a blessing, it just does not happen every time you run,” said Kipyegon, who was paced by American Kristie Schoffield and Winnie Nanyondo of Uganda.

What next for Kipyegon? “I do not know; it is in the God´s hands. I do not know how I am doing this because it just keeps going really in a good way,” said Kipyegon.

After the disappointment of failing to make Team Kenya for the Budapest World Championships in 800m, Commonwealth Games 800m Wycliffe Kinyamal handed compatriot Emmanuel Wanyonyi his first defeat of the season, winning in a world lead time of 1:42.22.

Canadian Marco Arop stayed behind the pacesetter to hit the bell at 49.06 before Kinyamal made his move with 200m to go, zooming past the Canadian to win. Simane Moula of Algeria finished second in 1:43.40 and Arop came third in 1:43.51.

Wanyonyi, the winner in Rabat and Paris, finished sixth in 1:44.35.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa missed her own national record by 0.2 seconds when she clocked 50.40 to finish sixth in the women’s 400m race won by Natalia Kaczmarek from Poland in 49.63.