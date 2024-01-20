'Taifa Stars' coach Adel Amrouche suspended over Morocco comments

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has announced on Friday that it has suspended the Algerian Adel Amrouche as head coach for the country’s men national side.

In a statement released by TFF’s Information and Communications Officer Clifford Mario Ndimbo, the ill-fated Algerian has been slapped an eight-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) hence the suspension move.

“A punishment was issued on January 18 by Caf’s Discipline Committee following complaints lodged by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) against coach Amrouche,” Ndimbo said.

He also said that following the suspension of Amrouche, TFF’s Executive Committee has appointed Hemed Morocco as interim head coach who will be assisted by local coach Juma Mgunda,

RMFF had complained that Amrouche mounted accusations that the North African country has an influence within Caf in pre-arranging match results and selection of referees.

Taifa Stars play 'Copper Bullets' of Zambia in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) second Group F match on Sunday at 8:00 pm at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.