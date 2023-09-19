Unlocking Tanzania’s Energy Potential: Tanzania Energy Congress 2023

The 5th edition of the Tanzania Energy Congress is on the horizon, set to illuminate the dynamic energy sector of Tanzania and its pivotal role in shaping the region's future. Held under the patronage of Hon Dr Doto Mashaka Biteko (MP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Ministry of Energy of the United Republic of Tanzania, the Congress will take place from 20 – 21 September 2023, at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

This annual gathering, co-organised by dmg events, Ocean Business Partners Tanzania and the Ministry of Energy, has gained ministerial endorsement, emphasising its significance in advancing Tanzania's energy growth. As the country propels itself into a leading role in East Africa’s energy sector, this year's Congress is set to be a source of insights, discussions, and connections, focusing on key topics such as LNG negotiations, pipeline developments, gas exploration, and renewable energy ventures.

Eminent Speakers Illuminating the Tanzania Energy Congress 2023

Featuring an impressive lineup of esteemed speakers, the 2023 Tanzania Energy Congress will host a gathering of key stakeholders, leading experts, and industry decision-makers. These speakers are at the forefront of driving the developments in Tanzania's energy growth story. Amongst some of the distinguished speakers at this year’s Congress are Hon. Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga, Minister of State at the President's Office, Ministry of Labour, Economy and Investment in Zanzibar; and Hon. Suleiman Masoud Makame, Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries in Zanzibar, who will grace the event with their valuable insights.

Furthermore, the prestigious roster of speakers at the 2023 Tanzania Energy Congress includes Hon Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy from Malawi; Hon Minister Ruth Nakanbirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development in Uganda; Hon Mwanaidi Ali Khamis, Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups in Tanzania; and Eng Felchesmi Mramba, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, United Republic of Tanzania. These distinguished individuals collectively represent a diverse array of perspectives and expertise, adding depth and significance to the discussions that will shape the future of Tanzania's energy landscape and beyond.

Speakers discussing key topics at Tanzania Energy Congress 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Advertisement

Aside from distinguished government speakers, the Tanzania Energy Congress will feature industry experts sharing insights on key topics. Speakers like Ewen Denning, COO of Orca Energy Group; Bizimana Ntuyabaliwe, Deputy Managing Director of PanAfrican Energy; Unni Fjaer, Vice President and Country Manager at Equinor Tanzania; Martin Tiffen, Managing Director of Eacop; and many more, will contribute to discussions covering a wide array of vital subjects.

The distinguished speakers at the Congress will delve into key areas such as the impact of the global energy transition on African policy, strategies for low-carbon infrastructure projects, sustainable growth through local capacity building, Tanzania's 5-Year Development Plan, international investment, empowering women in the energy sector, renewable energy projects, low-carbon technology solutions, SME-focused business models, legal aspects of the energy sector, diversity and inclusion for competitiveness, and industrialisation.

Collaborators Empowering the Tanzania Energy Congress 2023

The 2023 Tanzania Energy Congress is honoured to be supported by a distinguished lineup of sponsors who share our commitment to advancing the energy sector. The Congress extends their heartfelt gratitude to this year’s Congress’s Diamond Sponsor, Panafrican Energy, and Platinum Sponsor, Equinor, for their unwavering support in making this event possible.

Additionally, the Congress appreciates the contributions of the esteemed Silver Sponsors, East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) and TotalEnergies. Further enhancing the event's success are the esteemed Bronze Sponsors: AGL, ARA Petroleum, CRDB Bank, Maurel & Prom, Neway, NMB, Oryx Energies, PBZ Bank, and SLB. Their involvement underscores the industry's recognition of the Congress as a pivotal platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in Tanzania's energy sector.

Furthermore, the Congress proudly collaborates with Oman JSRS eMarketplace (JeM) for this year's event, reinforcing its commitment to global energy sector cooperation. This partnership underscores the commitment of Oman and Tanzania to strengthen economic ties and capitalise on opportunities in oil, gas, LNG, and new energies for mutual growth and sustainable development. Additionally, this collaboration broadens the congress's scope, connecting participants with an extended network of potential collaborators, investors, and suppliers.

Attendees at the Tanzania Energy Congress 2022 Exhibition. PHOTO | COURTESY

Integral to the Tanzania Energy Congress, the Tanzania Energy Congress Exhibition serves as a dynamic hub of ideas, innovations, and industry expertise. This thriving platform assembles local and international industry players, fostering invaluable connections and propelling Tanzania's energy sector narrative.

At the Exhibition, leading organisations, innovators, and solution providers gather to showcase their capabilities, share insights, and explore strategic partnerships. From cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to infrastructure development and investment opportunities, the exhibition summarises the full spectrum of the energy sector's potential. It's a place where ideas are nurtured, deals are forged, and where the blueprint for Tanzania's energy growth story continues to unfold.

This year's Tanzania Energy Congress is all set to elevate the energy industry experience with an array of exciting new features. Participants can look forward to engaging in dynamic discussions during Tanzania & Zanzibar Energy Success Stories, and Zanzibar Energy & Blue Economy Investments. The Congress will also see the launch of a Technical Seminar that will offer a

knowledge exchange hub for technical professionals.

The Congress anticipates the participation of several prominent companies, including African Development Bank, Ara Petroleum, East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop), ENGIE Energy Access, Equinor, Globeleq, HDF Energy South Africa, Jinko Solar, KS Energy Africa, Maurel & Prom, Orca Energy Group, Orin Energy Middle East, Oryx Energies, Petroleum Upstream Regulations (Pura), Robert Bosch, Siemens Energy, SLB, Sumitomo Corporation, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Technip Energies, Toshiba Africa, TotalEnergies Marketing Tanzania Limited, Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc), Zanzibar Petroleum Regulations Authority (ZPRA) and more.